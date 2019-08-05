As per the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the operations of Companies plant situated at 97/2 Industrial estate, Kadaiya, Daman will be shifted to its plant (upgraded with warehouse management system and additional storage space) situated at Plot No. 5 to 14, Behind Dewan & Shah Industrial Estate, Waliv, Vasai East - 401208, District - Palghar, Maharashtra. The Company shall close down the Daman plant operations with effect from August 31, 2019. The existing staff shall be absorbed into Vasai plant operations.

Pdf Link: Gp Petroleums Ltd - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com