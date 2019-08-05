Gp Petroleums Ltd - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

As per the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the operations of Companies plant situated at 97/2 Industrial estate, Kadaiya, Daman will be shifted to its plant (upgraded with warehouse management system and additional storage space) situated at Plot No. 5 to 14, Behind Dewan & Shah Industrial Estate, Waliv, Vasai East - 401208, District - Palghar, Maharashtra. The Company shall close down the Daman plant operations with effect from August 31, 2019. The existing staff shall be absorbed into Vasai plant operations.

Published on August 05, 2019
GP Petroleums Ltd

