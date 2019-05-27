Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Gradiente Infotainment Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Dividend of Rs. 0.05 (0.5%) per share on a face value of Rs. 10/- for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. No dividend was recommended on the Equity shares held by the promoters who had irrevocably waived their entitlement to dividend for the financial year 2018-2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com