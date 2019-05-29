With reference to the Regulation 30(2), Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Grandeur Products Limited has acquired 9,80,000 Equity Shares of Tierra Seed Science Private Limited.



The details as required under Regulation 30 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Part A of Schedule III of aforesaid regulations read with Clause 1.1 of Annexure l of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is attached herewith.

Pdf Link: Grandeur Products Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com