Granules India Ltd. - Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Received US FDA Approval For Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules

Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received US FDA approval for Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-Release capsules

Pdf Link: Granules India Ltd. - Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Received US FDA Approval For Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Granules India Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.