Great Eastern Shipping Co.Ltd. - Corporate Action-Intimation of Buy back

Board meeting to be held on 1st June, 2019 for considering the proposal of Buyback through open market and closure of trading window for the same.

Pdf Link: Great Eastern Shipping Co.Ltd. - Corporate Action-Intimation of Buy back

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.