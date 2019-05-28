We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of Analyst /Institutional Investor Meetings with the Company is as per attached letter.



Note: The above schedule is subject to changes. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of investors / Company.



Kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Greaves Cotton Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com