Greaves Cotton Ltd. - Notice Of Postal Ballot And Postal Ballot Form

Newspaper Advertisement in respect of Notice of Postal Ballot sent to Shareholders of the Company is attached.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Pdf Link: Greaves Cotton Ltd. - Notice Of Postal Ballot And Postal Ballot Form

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Greaves Cotton Ltd

