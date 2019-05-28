Greenlam Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the schedule of the Earnings Call to discuss operational and financial performance for Q4 and FY19 with Investors & Analyst of the Company.

The above is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Greenlam Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Greenlam Industries Ltd

