Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors has approved and recommended to its Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to appoint M/s. S.S. Kothari Mehta & Company, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 000756N) to hold office for a tenure of five years i.e. to hold office from the conclusion of the forthcoming AGM till the conclusion of 11th AGM to be held in the year 2024. The brief profile of the M/s. S.S. Kothari Mehta & Company is mentioned in attachment.



Further, in accordance with the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder, the five years tenure of M/s. D. Dhandaria & Co. expires at the conclusion forthcoming AGM.



The above is for your information and record.



Pdf Link: Greenlam Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com