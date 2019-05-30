Greenlam Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Pursuant to applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed the Result Presentation on the Q4 and FY 19 Financial
Results of the Company.

Published on May 30, 2019
