This is to inform that the Company will organize a conference call for analysts and investors on 14th August, 2019 in respect of financial results of Greenply Industries Limited for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 and financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2019 consequent to receipt of the approval of Honble Guwahati Bench of National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT") on 28th June, 2019 to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Greenply Industries Limited and Greenpanel Industries Limited.

Pdf Link: Greenply Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

