Greenply Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copy of Public Notice given to equity shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as published in the Business Standard (English Language) all editions and Amar Asom (Assamese Language) on 03.08.2019.

Published on August 05, 2019
