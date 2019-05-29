Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



The Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting has been scheduled on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company.



Pdf Link: Grindwell Norton Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com