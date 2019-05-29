Further to our letter dated May 17, 2019, we write to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. May 29, 2019 approved/recommended the following:



- Mr. Keki Elavia (Director Identification No. 00003940) has been appointed as a Chairman of the Board effective from today i.e. May 29, 2019.

- Non-continuation of second term as an Independent Director - Mr. Shivanand Salgaocar (Director Identification No. 00001402).

-Re-appointment of Mr. Keki Elavia (Director Identification 00003940), Chairman, Independent Director for a second term.

Pdf Link: Grindwell Norton Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com