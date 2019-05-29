Grindwell Norton Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Further to our letter dated May 17, 2019, we write to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. May 29, 2019 approved/recommended the following:

- Mr. Keki Elavia (Director Identification No. 00003940) has been appointed as a Chairman of the Board effective from today i.e. May 29, 2019.
- Non-continuation of second term as an Independent Director - Mr. Shivanand Salgaocar (Director Identification No. 00001402).
-Re-appointment of Mr. Keki Elavia (Director Identification 00003940), Chairman, Independent Director for a second term.

Pdf Link: Grindwell Norton Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Grindwell Norton Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor