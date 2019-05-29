Grindwell Norton Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share (120%) of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2018-19, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company to be held on July 25, 2019. The dividend, if approved by the Members shall be paid on and from July 29, 2019.

Pdf Link: Grindwell Norton Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on July 25, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com