The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, July 19, 2019 to Thursday, July 25, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM and for the payment of dividend, subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing AGM of the Company.

Pdf Link: Grindwell Norton Ltd. - Book Closure For Annual General Meeting And Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com