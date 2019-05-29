The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share (120%) of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2018-19, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Thursday, July 25, 2018. The dividend, if approved by the Members shall be paid on and from Monday, July 29, 2019.



The 69th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at M.C. Ghia Hall, Bhogilal Hargovindas Building, 18/20, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400 001.

Pdf Link: Grindwell Norton Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com