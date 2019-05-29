Grindwell Norton Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Further to our letter dated May 17, 2019, we write to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. May 29, 2019 approved/recommended the following:

- Appointment of Chairman of the Board.
- financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2019.
-Dividend of Rs.6 per equity share of Rs.5 each.
- Book closure from Friday, July 19, 2019 to Thursday, July 25, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM and for the payment of dividend.
- Annual General Meeting on July 25, 2019.
-Non-continuation of second term as an Independent Director - Mr. Shivanand Salgaocar (Director Identification No. 00001402)
-Re-appointment of Mr. Keki Elavia (Director Identification 00003940), Chairman, Independent Director for second term.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today at 12:00 noon and concluded at 2:15 p.m

Published on May 29, 2019
