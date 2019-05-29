Further to our letter dated May 17, 2019, we write to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. May 29, 2019 approved/recommended the following:



- Appointment of Chairman of the Board.

- financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2019.

-Dividend of Rs.6 per equity share of Rs.5 each.

- Book closure from Friday, July 19, 2019 to Thursday, July 25, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM and for the payment of dividend.

- Annual General Meeting on July 25, 2019.

-Non-continuation of second term as an Independent Director - Mr. Shivanand Salgaocar (Director Identification No. 00001402)

-Re-appointment of Mr. Keki Elavia (Director Identification 00003940), Chairman, Independent Director for second term.



The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today at 12:00 noon and concluded at 2:15 p.m



Pdf Link: Grindwell Norton Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com