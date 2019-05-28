GRM Overseas Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended the Final Dividend @ Rs. 5/- per share i.e. 50% of face value of share for the financial 2018-19, if approved year by the shareholders at upcoming Annual General Meeting for FY. 2018-19.



Pdf Link: Grm Overseas Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com