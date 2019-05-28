Grm Overseas Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

GRM Overseas Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended the Final Dividend @ Rs. 5/- per share i.e. 50% of face value of share for the financial 2018-19, if approved year by the shareholders at upcoming Annual General Meeting for FY. 2018-19.

Published on May 28, 2019
