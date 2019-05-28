Grm Overseas Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 Commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 5:00 p.m. at 128, First Floor, Shiva Market Pitampura North Delhi- 110034, has inter-alia considered and approved the following items:-



1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019 and also taken on record Auditor report received from the Statutory Auditor of the Company.



2. Recommended the Final Dividend @ Rs. 5/- per share i.e 50% of face value of share for the financial year 2018-19, if approved by the shareholders at upcoming Annual General Meeting for F.Y. 2018-19.



3. Change the designation of Mr. Atul Garg from Joint Managing Director to Managing Director of the Company.



4. Increase the remuneration of Mr. Atul Garg from Rs. 7,00,000/- per month to Rs. 12,00,000/- per month from 01st June, 2019.



5. Appointment of Mr. Hukam Chand Garg as Chairperson of the Company.





