Gromo Trade & Consultancy Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Notice Of 03/2019-20 Board Meeting

Gromo Trade & Consultancy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that 03/2019-20 meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, 6th June 2019, at the registered office of the company at 506, Link Plaza, Opp. Lashkaria Tower, Off. New Link Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai - 400053 at 02.30 p.m. to consider and approve the following:



1. Change of name of the company



2. Change of main object of the company



3. Adoption of new set of AOA and MOA as per companies Act ,2013



4. Any other agenda with the permission of the chairman.



