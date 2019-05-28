GRP LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that Analyst/ Investors conference call on the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 is scheduled to be held on 4th June, 2019.

