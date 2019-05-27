The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 27th May, 2019, has recommended dividend of Rs.8/- per share (80.00%) for the year ended 31st March, 2019 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: GRP LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com