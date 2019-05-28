Gruh Finance Ltd. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Increase In The FPI Investment In The Company From 24% To 40%

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - increase in the FPI investment in the Company from 24% to 40%

Pdf Link: Gruh Finance Ltd. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Increase In The FPI Investment In The Company From 24% To 40%

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
GRUH Finance Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.