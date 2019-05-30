Gss Infotech Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Revised Press Release on Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019

Pdf Link: Gss Infotech Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
GSS Infotech Ltd

