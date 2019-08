In order to sharpen the vision and ensure precise execution of the strategy adopted by the Company, the Company have recently appointed Mr. Satyen Manikani as a Senior Vice President - Strategy and Business Development of the Company. His brief profile is enclosed herewith, for your reference.

You are requested to take the same on record.



