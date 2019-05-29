Gufic Biosciences Ltd. - Update on board meeting

The Board Meeting to be held on 29/05/2019 has been revised to 30/05/2019 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/05/2019 has been revised to 30/05/2019

Published on May 29, 2019
Gufic BioSciences Ltd

