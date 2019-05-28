Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

The Board has, on the recommendation of Audit Committee, appointed, M/s. K C Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants, Vadodara (F.R. No. 106237W), as Statutory Auditors of the Company, subject to approval of Shareholders, for a term of five years, commencing from the conclusion of 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company upto the conclusion of 51st AGM of the Company, as term of existing Statutory Auditors viz. M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants, Vadodara would expire at the ensuing 46th AGM of the Company.

Published on May 28, 2019
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

