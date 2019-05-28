The Board has recommended a Dividend of Rs.8.00 per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up (80.00%) for the year ended 31st March, 2019. Upon approval of the Dividend by Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Dividend declared at the AGM will be paid within 30 days of declaration. The date of Dividend payment will be intimated in due course.





Pdf Link: Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com