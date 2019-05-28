Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

The Board has recommended a Dividend of Rs.8.00 per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up (80.00%) for the year ended 31st March, 2019. Upon approval of the Dividend by Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Dividend declared at the AGM will be paid within 30 days of declaration. The date of Dividend payment will be intimated in due course.

Pdf Link: Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.