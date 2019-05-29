Corrigendum to the Press Note being part of Disclosure made under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 w.r.t. audited financial results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019. This is with reference to our submission made to the exchanges on the above subject on 28th May, 2019 as outcome of Board Meeting.

Please note that Press Note being part of the audited financial results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019 contained minor typographical error(s) which was caused inadvertently. More specifically, in para 6 of the Press Note, instead of 14000 TPD (tons per day) and 32000 TPD respectively, it should be read as 14000 TPA (tons per annum) and 32000 TPA respectively. Accordingly, the corrected Press Note is enclosed herewith.

We regret for the inconvenience caused.

We request you to kindly take note of the above.



Pdf Link: Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)

