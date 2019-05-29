Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 28.05.2019, accepted the Resignation of Shri J N Godbole
(DIN : 00056830) as an Independent Director effective from 30.05.2019.

