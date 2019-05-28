Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. - Appointment Of Shri Vinayak Kudtarkar As CFO And KMP W.E.F. 01.06.2019.

The Board has appointed Shri Vinayak Kudtarkar, General Manager (Finance) as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 01.06.2019 in place of Dr. H B Patel, Executive Director (Finance) & CFO to be retired on 31.05.2019.

Pdf Link: Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. - Appointment Of Shri Vinayak Kudtarkar As CFO And KMP W.E.F. 01.06.2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.