Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 8.00 per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up (80%) for the year ended March 31, 2019. Upon approval of the Dividend by Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General

Meeting (AGM), the Dividend declared at the AGM will be paid within 30 days of declaration.

