Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

We hereby inform you that Stakeholders Relationship - cum - Investors Grievance Committee of Directors of the Company has approved issued of duplicate share certificates in lieu of lost / misplaced on 28.05.2019.

Pdf Link: Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

