In terms of Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith disclosure of Related Party Transactions on a consolidated basis, in the format specified in the accounting standards for the half year ended on 31.03.2019.

Pdf Link: Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

