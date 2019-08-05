Due to heavy rains in short duration of time and water logging in entire Dahej Complex, the Company has, as a precautionary measure, taken shut down of all its plants at Dahej Complex except Anhydrous Aluminum (AAC) Plant, which has been running on emergency chlorine supply through tonners and hot water system. Plants were stopped in safe manner with all due precautions. Dewatering measures are being taken. As per the situation, the restoration of plant operations would take some time. All plants at Baroda Complex are operating normally. We will update you further on the above at the earliest opportunity possible.

Pdf Link: Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. - Shut Down Of Plants At Dahej Complex On Account Of Heavy Rain

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com