As per Regulations 33 and 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copies of newspaper cutting of the extract of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 which were published in English newspaper "Financial Express" and in Vernacular newspaper "Financial Express" on 5th August, 2019.



You are requested to take note of the same.

Pdf Link: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

