With reference to above and as per intimation given for meeting of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to inform that above referred meeting was held on 3rd August, 2019 and has considered and approved the following apart from other agenda circulated for the meeting:



1.Consideration and approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2019 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015;

2.Considered and approved Cost Audit Report of the Company for F.Y. 2018-19

3.Considered and approved all other businesses as per agenda circulated.



Pdf Link: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

