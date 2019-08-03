Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Shareholders at the 28th AGM of the Company held on 3rd August, 2019, inter alia, approved the following:



1.Appointment of Ms. Maitri Mehta (DIN 07549243) as Independent Director of the Company for 2 (two) consecutive years w.e.f. 25th May, 2019 upto 24th May, 2021.

2.Re-appointment of Shri Sandeep Agrawal as Whole-Time Director (DIN 00027244) of the Company w.e.f. 1st August, 2019 to 31st July, 2024.

Pdf Link: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com