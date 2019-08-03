Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

With reference to above, we are pleased to inform you that the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company was held today i.e. 3rd August, 2019 at 11.00 a.m. The summary of proceedings of the AGM is enclosed herewith in compliance with provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Details of voting results as required under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is submitted separately

Published on August 03, 2019
