Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the detailed Voting Results of the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company along with Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting & poll conducted at AGM. The same shall also be uploaded on website of the Company and CDSL.



All the resolutions contained in the Notice of the AGM were passed by the shareholders, with requisite majority.



Consolidated Report of the Scrutinizer is also enclosed herewith.



Pdf Link: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

