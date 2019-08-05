Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For The Date Of Board Meeting & Closure Of Trading Window

GUJARAT APOLLO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve please take note that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4.00 P.M. at Ahmedabad Corporate Office, inter-alia to consider & take on record the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Further, in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company pursuant to Regulation 9 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company which was closed from July 01, 2019 in terms of the earlier notice of same date relating to Closure of Trading Window, shall accordingly be closed for all directors, officers and designated employees of the Company till August 15, 2019. The trading window shall reopen on August 16, 2019.



