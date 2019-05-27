Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 3.50 per equity share of Rs. 1/- each (350%) for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019, subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuring Annual General Meeting (AGM).

