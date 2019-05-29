Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

We would like to inform you that our Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) i.e. Link lntime India Pvt. Ltd. has received requests from the shareholders mentioned in the attached intimation for issuance of duplicate share certificate(s).
We shall issue the Duplicate Share Certificate(s) only after complying necessary formalities by the Shareholder in this regard.

Published on May 29, 2019
