Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 27th May, 2019 have approved and taken on record

Standalone and Consolidated (Audited) Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.

Recommendation of Dividend of Rs. 3.50 per Equity Share of Rs. 1/- each ( 350 %) for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019

Pdf Link: Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

