Re: Intimation under Regulation 8 of SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015



Pursuant to SEBI(Prohibitions of Insider Trading ) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith amended/modified Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information duly approve by the Board of Directors of the Company which is being effective from 1st April, 2019.



The Said Code is also available on website of the Company i.e. www. gujaratleasefinancing.co.in.



Thanking you,



Yours faithfully,

For Gujarat Lease Financing Limited



Pdf Link: Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. - Intimation Under Regulation 8 Of SEBI(Prohibitionofinsidewr Trading)Regulations, 2015 Anmended Code Of Practices Fir Fair Disclosure Of UPSI

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com