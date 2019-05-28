Re: Intimation under Regulation 9 of SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015



Pursuant to SEBI(Prohibitions of Insider Trading ) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith amended/modified Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor, and Report Trading by Designated Persons as amended by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading)Amendment)Regulations, 2018 duly approve by the Board of Directors of the Company which is being effective from 1st April, 2019.



The Said Code is also available on website of the Company i.e. www. gujaratleasefinancing.co.in.



Thanking you,



Yours faithfully,

For Gujarat Lease Financing Limited





¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬ ______________

Kamlesh Patel

Company Secretary



Encl: As Above





Pdf Link: Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. - Re: Intimation Under Regulation 9 Of SEBI(Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015. Amended/Modified Code Of Conduct To Regulate, Monitor, And Report Trading By Designated Persons As Amended By Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Amendment) Regulations, 2018

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com