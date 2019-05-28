Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. - Re: Intimation Under Regulation 9 Of SEBI(Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015. Amended/Modified Code Of Conduct To Regulate, Monitor, And Report Trading By Designated Persons As Amended By Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Amendment) Regulations, 2018

Re: Intimation under Regulation 9 of SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015

Pursuant to SEBI(Prohibitions of Insider Trading ) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith amended/modified Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor, and Report Trading by Designated Persons as amended by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading)Amendment)Regulations, 2018 duly approve by the Board of Directors of the Company which is being effective from 1st April, 2019.

The Said Code is also available on website of the Company i.e. www. gujaratleasefinancing.co.in.

For Gujarat Lease Financing Limited


Kamlesh Patel
Company Secretary

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd

