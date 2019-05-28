Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. - Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer

The Company has appointed Mr. Sajjan Kumar Tailor as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 27th May, 2019

Published on May 28, 2019
