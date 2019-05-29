Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 7/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (@70%) to the shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, Upon approval by the shareholders the dividend declared will be paid within 30 days of declaration.

