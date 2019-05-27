Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Postal Ballot Notice along with Explanatory Statement and POstal Ballot Form seeking approval of Shareholders for Continuance of Directorship of Mr. Pradeep Mallick as Independent Director attached

Published on May 27, 2019
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd

